Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $61.71 Million Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 895,570 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,705,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,605,000 after buying an additional 998,298 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 106,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 40,750 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 79,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 48,036 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,164 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL opened at $91.57 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $94.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day moving average is $72.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DELL. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.