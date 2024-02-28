Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 248,399 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 98.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 248,399 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $95,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $39,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $203.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.86 and a 1-year high of $204.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

