Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.84 Per Share

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Quebecor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.84 per share for the year.
Quebecor Price Performance
Quebecor Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Quebecor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.
