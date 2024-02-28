Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.88.
Several research firms have issued reports on QUIS. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Cormark dropped their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.90 to C$0.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.
