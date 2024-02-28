R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the healthcare provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RCM. TheStreet cut shares of R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

R1 RCM stock opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.98, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in R1 RCM by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 544,321 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 98,503 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 9.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 248,694 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 20,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,017,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $105,757,000 after buying an additional 229,104 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 40.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 788,499 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $11,883,000 after buying an additional 226,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 100.1% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 552,072 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 276,174 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

