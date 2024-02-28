Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2416 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
Ramaco Resources Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.80.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 101,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $1,800,275.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 717,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,693,884.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $94,943.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 713,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,800,801.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 101,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $1,800,275.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 717,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,693,884.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,527 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,866 over the last 90 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources
Ramaco Resources Company Profile
Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ramaco Resources
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Insider selling at JPM: A Closer Look Amidst Historic CEO Sale
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Workday Stock Price is Working on a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 wealth-compounding stocks to beat the market this decade
Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.