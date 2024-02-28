Raymond James Comments on Parkland Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parkland in a research report issued on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Parkland from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parkland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$51.00.

TSE PKI opened at C$47.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.25. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$27.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.99.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.10, for a total value of C$882,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.10, for a total value of C$882,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 35,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.18, for a total value of C$1,515,618.00. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.54%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

