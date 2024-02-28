Raymond James Reiterates C$7.00 Price Target for Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) received a C$7.00 price target from investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$5.40 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, November 10th.
Knight Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Knight Therapeutics
In related news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 28,200 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total value of C$162,150.00. Company insiders own 46.44% of the company’s stock.
Knight Therapeutics Company Profile
Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
