Raymond James Reiterates C$7.00 Price Target for Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) received a C$7.00 price target from investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$5.40 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Knight Therapeutics stock remained flat at C$5.57 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,097. Knight Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$4.28 and a 1 year high of C$5.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.00. The firm has a market cap of C$581.29 million, a PE ratio of -93.00, a PEG ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.48.

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 28,200 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total value of C$162,150.00. Company insiders own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

