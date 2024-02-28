RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

RCI Hospitality has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. RCI Hospitality has a payout ratio of 4.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $6.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

RICK traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.43. 4,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,237. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $87.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.54 million, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.70.

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 389.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 52,799 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 716.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 41,110 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 53.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 343.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 37,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

