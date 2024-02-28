Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Announces Dividend of GBX 115.90

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 115.90 ($1.47) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $76.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Down 12.5 %

Shares of LON:RKT traded down GBX 732 ($9.28) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,106 ($64.76). The stock had a trading volume of 4,130,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,081. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,012 ($63.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,570 ($83.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,628.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,633.13. The company has a market cap of £36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,641.17, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.07.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Reckitt Benckiser Group

In other news, insider Shannon Eisenhardt sold 1,311 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,380 ($68.24), for a total transaction of £70,531.80 ($89,461.95). Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.