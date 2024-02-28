Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Down to $15.52

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.52, but opened at $13.84. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 3,523,111 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RXRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Activity

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $84,707.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384,526 shares in the company, valued at $54,645,492.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 59,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $448,119.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 791,328 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,046.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $84,707.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,645,492.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 398,151 shares of company stock worth $3,890,927 in the last three months. 19.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after buying an additional 497,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.