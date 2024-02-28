RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Stock Price Down 7.4%

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 255,405 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 109,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market cap of C$32.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.28.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

