Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT Lowered to $9.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RDFN. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Redfin Price Performance

Shares of RDFN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.88. 3,464,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,106,471. Redfin has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00. The stock has a market cap of $792.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative net margin of 12.53% and a negative return on equity of 957.88%. The business had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Redfin will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

In related news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,934.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Redfin

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

