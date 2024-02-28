Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.16, but opened at $6.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Redfin shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 1,651,960 shares trading hands.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.56.

In related news, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $393,354.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $813.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.32 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 12.53% and a negative return on equity of 957.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

