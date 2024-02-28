Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Bought by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 0.06% of Regency Centers worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $1,011,208,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 115.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,852,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 59.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after acquiring an additional 890,452 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 119.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,139,000 after purchasing an additional 671,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,162. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.19. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.47. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 131.37%.

REG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

