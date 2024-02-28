REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.01 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 59.54% and a negative net margin of 262.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS.
NASDAQ:RGNX traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.24. 458,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,312. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.20. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $25.32.
In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $299,751.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,068.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,237 shares of company stock worth $2,119,851 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
RGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.
REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.
