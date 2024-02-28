REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Trading 7.8% Higher

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) rose 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.77 and last traded at $18.77. Approximately 163,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 678,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGNX

REGENXBIO Trading Up 9.2 %

Insider Activity

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06. The company has a market cap of $880.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $299,751.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,068.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,851 in the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,146,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 28,186 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30,197 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About REGENXBIO

(Get Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.