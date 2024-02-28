Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $177.24

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $177.24 and last traded at $176.95, with a volume of 21663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $175.21.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.49 and a 200 day moving average of $156.14.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann bought 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann bought 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,383.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

