Repligen Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Repligen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RGEN. Benchmark cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.70.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of RGEN opened at $192.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.04. Repligen has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $211.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.75 and a 200-day moving average of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.38 million. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Repligen news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 90.2% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 44.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

