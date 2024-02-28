Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Raised to $209.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RSG. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSG

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.28. 739,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,939. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $126.58 and a 12 month high of $192.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.