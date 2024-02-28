Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) PT Raised to $195.00 at Oppenheimer

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $182.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RSG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Republic Services stock opened at $184.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.64 and its 200 day moving average is $158.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services has a one year low of $126.58 and a one year high of $186.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 416.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,209,000 after buying an additional 5,292,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $358,837,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,149 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,158,000 after purchasing an additional 913,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,002,000 after purchasing an additional 862,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

