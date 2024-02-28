Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Republic Services updated its FY24 guidance to $5.94-6.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.940-6.000 EPS.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE RSG traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.43. 855,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,638. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.12. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $126.58 and a 1 year high of $192.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,086.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

