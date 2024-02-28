Request (REQ) Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, Request has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $110.67 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00014359 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00016202 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,473.70 or 1.02337501 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 421,947.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001122 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.53 or 0.00169594 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11455317 USD and is up 2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $3,723,889.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

