Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note issued on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the company will earn $3.75 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $12.95 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.81 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.27.
Builders FirstSource Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of BLDR opened at $193.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $78.47 and a 1-year high of $194.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.76.
Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource
In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,297 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,620 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,288,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
