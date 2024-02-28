Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for kneat.com, inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:KSI)

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for kneat.com in a report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for kneat.com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for kneat.com’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

KSI opened at C$3.76 on Monday. kneat.com has a fifty-two week low of C$2.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$317.57 million, a PE ratio of -20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.11.

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

