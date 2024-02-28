Research Analysts Set Expectations for Align Technology, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Align Technology in a report released on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Align Technology’s current full-year earnings is $7.72 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.56 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALGN. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.27.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $313.06 on Wednesday. Align Technology has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.57 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 39.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Align Technology by 11.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Align Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 17.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

