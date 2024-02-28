Reviewing Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) & Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM)

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) and Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nyxoah and Monogram Orthopaedics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nyxoah $3.25 million N/A -$32.90 million ($1.79) -8.58 Monogram Orthopaedics $630,000.00 129.46 -$13.69 million N/A N/A

Monogram Orthopaedics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nyxoah.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.3% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nyxoah and Monogram Orthopaedics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nyxoah 0 1 4 0 2.80 Monogram Orthopaedics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nyxoah presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.05%. Given Nyxoah’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than Monogram Orthopaedics.

Profitability

This table compares Nyxoah and Monogram Orthopaedics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nyxoah -1,191.93% -38.46% -31.45% Monogram Orthopaedics N/A -182.05% -83.52%

Summary

Nyxoah beats Monogram Orthopaedics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Nyxoah S.A. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

About Monogram Orthopaedics

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable mass personalized optimization of orthopedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures. Its robot prototype executes optimized paths for high-precision insertion of optimized implants in synthetic bone specimens. The company was formerly known as Monogram Arthroplasty Inc. and changed its name to Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. in March 2017. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

