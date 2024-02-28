Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RVLV. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.66.

Shares of RVLV traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,699,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,626. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 2.06. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $28.72.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $257.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

