RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,686.00

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,686 ($46.75) and last traded at GBX 3,686 ($46.75), with a volume of 2839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,588 ($45.51).

RHI Magnesita Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,445.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,411.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,025.47.

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.

