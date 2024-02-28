Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 26.98% and a negative net margin of 71.62%. The firm had revenue of $59.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rocket Lab USA updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of RKLB stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.59. 8,419,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,152,225. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.87. Rocket Lab USA has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,014 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 1,965.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,407 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.
