Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,604,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,513 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 0.21% of Roivant Sciences worth $18,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,910,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,491 shares during the period. Patient Square Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patient Square Capital LP now owns 12,639,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,372,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,533,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,944 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,796,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,272,000 after purchasing an additional 236,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $1,058,694.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $33,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,929,426 shares in the company, valued at $573,820,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ROIV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264,822. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.34. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 27.79 and a current ratio of 27.79.
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.
