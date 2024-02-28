Roth Capital Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Camping World in a research report issued on Monday, February 26th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Camping World’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Camping World’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. Camping World had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CWH. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Shares of CWH opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average of $22.85. Camping World has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $32.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $1,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,966,000 after acquiring an additional 122,856 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.16%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

