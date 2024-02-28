Roth Capital Weighs in on LKQ Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for LKQ in a research note issued on Monday, February 26th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.27. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296,379 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $239,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,542 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,507,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,403,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

