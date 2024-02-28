Royal Bank of Canada Boosts MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Price Target to $15.00

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MFIC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

MFIC traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $14.54. 63,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,127. MidCap Financial Investment has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $14.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a market cap of $948.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 138,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

