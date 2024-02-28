Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 89.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.45. The stock had a trading volume of 622,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,670. Verve Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,528.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. Analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

