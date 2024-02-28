Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.71.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RYAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Ryan Specialty
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty
Ryan Specialty Stock Performance
RYAN traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.97. 561,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,215. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.42. Ryan Specialty has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $51.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ryan Specialty
Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ryan Specialty
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.