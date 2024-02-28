Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RYAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ryan Specialty

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 192.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 1,283.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 2,060.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

RYAN traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.97. 561,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,215. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.42. Ryan Specialty has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $51.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Free Report

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.