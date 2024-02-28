Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $47.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Ryan Specialty traded as high as $50.66 and last traded at $50.04, with a volume of 267406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.24.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.22 and a beta of 0.42.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

