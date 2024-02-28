Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RYAN traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.76. 760,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Ryan Specialty has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 515.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,467,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,667,000 after purchasing an additional 771,733 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,205,000 after purchasing an additional 539,003 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,026,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,770,000 after purchasing an additional 486,706 shares during the period. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

