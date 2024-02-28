Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given Neutral Rating at Piper Sandler

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $285.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.84% from the stock’s current price.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.09.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $299.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $276.88 and its 200 day moving average is $238.84. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $161.53 and a 12 month high of $303.83.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.59, for a total transaction of $731,289.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $17,858,365.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.59, for a total transaction of $731,289.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,858,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,395,796 shares of company stock worth $376,848,269 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Salesforce by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 952,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $201,120,000 after buying an additional 707,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.