Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 5,221 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000.

Shares of NYSE DMB opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $11.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

