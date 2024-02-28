Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 492.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 970.9% in the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 972,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 881,570 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ECC opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 84.05%. The company had revenue of $39.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.72%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.38%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.