Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SLR Investment by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,686,000 after acquiring an additional 25,304 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 19.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,362,000 after buying an additional 306,084 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 2.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,638,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,388,000 after buying an additional 42,267 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 6.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 768,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,827,000 after buying an additional 46,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,605,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $809.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.13. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

