Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Increases Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 126,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

HYT stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $9.81.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

