Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 4,882 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

