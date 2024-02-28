Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,712 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 507.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 84,156 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 484.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 48,375 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 93.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 39,997 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 34.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the period. 20.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.75.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were given a $1.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.37%. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.08%.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 6,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $196,684.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $198,773.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 31,001 shares of company stock worth $993,440 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dorchester Minerals

About Dorchester Minerals

(Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.