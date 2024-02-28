SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.
SBA Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. SBA Communications has a payout ratio of 55.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $12.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.
SBA Communications Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of SBAC traded up $4.17 on Wednesday, hitting $204.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.39. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $267.42.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,084,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,146 shares of company stock valued at $20,867,284 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in SBA Communications by 1,533.3% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 147,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after buying an additional 138,000 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,661,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 103,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,332,000 after buying an additional 14,781 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on SBAC. Barclays increased their target price on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.79.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
