SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

SBA Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. SBA Communications has a payout ratio of 55.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $12.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Shares of SBAC traded up $4.17 on Wednesday, hitting $204.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.39. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $267.42.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,084,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,146 shares of company stock valued at $20,867,284 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in SBA Communications by 1,533.3% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 147,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after buying an additional 138,000 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,661,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 103,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,332,000 after buying an additional 14,781 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBAC. Barclays increased their target price on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.79.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

