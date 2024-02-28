SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Increases Dividend to $0.98 Per Share

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

SBA Communications has raised its dividend by an average of 22.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. SBA Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 55.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $12.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

SBA Communications stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.82. 196,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,187. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. SBA Communications has a one year low of $185.23 and a one year high of $267.42.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.79.

In other news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,146 shares of company stock worth $20,867,284 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

