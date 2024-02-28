SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.15-$13.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.669-$2.709 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.74 billion.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC stock traded up $3.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.92. The company had a trading volume of 533,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,340. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $267.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.74 and a 200 day moving average of $223.39. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 73.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,084,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,146 shares of company stock valued at $20,867,284. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 19.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

