Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.41

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.41 and last traded at $21.59, with a volume of 71948 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Down 11.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.67.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.35 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,035,000 after buying an additional 524,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,722,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,489,000 after buying an additional 43,304 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,283,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,021,000 after buying an additional 82,346 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 18.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,545,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,051,000 after buying an additional 235,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,013,000 after acquiring an additional 404,669 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc, doing business as Radius Recycling, recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap.

