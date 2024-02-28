Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives $50.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SDGR. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 1.60. Schrödinger has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $59.24.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $33,197.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,317. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,217.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $33,197.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,651 shares of company stock valued at $102,395 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 118.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,438,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,271,000 after buying an additional 4,574,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,776,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,603,000 after buying an additional 77,830 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,053,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,316,000 after buying an additional 217,618 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,300,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after buying an additional 865,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 67.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,994,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after buying an additional 803,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

